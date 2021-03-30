Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal coal stock yard and loading jetty. Picture: Daryl Wright
Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal coal stock yard and loading jetty. Picture: Daryl Wright
Business

Dalrymple Bay releases share buyback update

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited has provided a major update about its on-market share buyback.

In an update to the ASX, the company announced it had approved changes to the on-market share buyback to purchase up to five million securities.

This represents about 2 per cent of the 255 million ordinary securities on issue not held by 49 per cent shareholder, Brookfield.

Stock buybacks involve the repurchasing of shares of stock by the company that issued them in an effort to return money to shareholders.

Subject to market conditions, the Dalrymple Bay buyback is expected to start immediately and run until December 31 2021.

The ASX update said DBI’s forecast funds from operations supported the buyback and quarterly distributions, with the company committed to maintaining an investment grade balance sheet.

DBI managing director Anthony Timbrell said: “The share buyback demonstrates our commitment to increasing value for shareholders, while maintaining sufficient resources to fund operations, pay distributions and execute our growth plans.

“DBI’s forecast funds from operations, underpinned by cash flow stability and an investment grade balance sheet, supports a sustainable distribution going forward.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

dalrymple bay dalrymple bay infrastructure limited mackay business news mining news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Vile sex question to MP

    Vile sex question to MP
    • 30th Mar 2021 5:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Regional Queenslanders are facing their toughest test yet as health authorities scramble to prevent COVID from spreading across the state.

        • 30th Mar 2021 5:24 AM
        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        Health Three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane as COVID cases climb

        Strong carnival results show Sea Eagles are ones to watch

        Premium Content Strong carnival results show Sea Eagles are ones to watch

        AFL The youngest players showcase their potential heading into the season while the...

        Venomous snakes, deadly wasps keep rescue service busy

        Premium Content Venomous snakes, deadly wasps keep rescue service busy

        News Muggy weather and rain has venomous snakes on the move with RACQ CQ Rescue tracking...