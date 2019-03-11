Damaged Sea Eagles to rebuild in 2019

GLORY DAYS: Whitsunday Sea Eagles huddle and chant their song after winning the 2018 grand final. Can they find form again this season after losing a number of key players?

GLORY DAYS: Whitsunday Sea Eagles huddle and chant their song after winning the 2018 grand final. Can they find form again this season after losing a number of key players? Aidan Cureton

AUSSIE RULES: Titans of the Mackay AFL competition, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles, are expected to face an uphill battle if they are to extend their two-year premiership streak to three.

Having lost about 14 heads from last year's roster and coach Luke Sommerville, the Sea Eagles put on a disappointing display last week in the AFLQ Central Queensland Cup.

What was meant to be a clash of the titans quickly turned sour when the 2018 AFL Capricornia premiers, the Yeppoon Swans, dismantled the Mackay premiers 173-0.

Not a complete list, these big names in the club have stepped away from their A-grade duties: Mitchell Bell, Jared Campbell, 2018 club best and fairest Jake Hare, Regan Williams, Cooper Barber, Daniel Hug, Brodie Topham, veteran key forward Matthew Galonski and captain Nick Roach.

Still, new head coach Ian Hodges said the pre-season match did not speak for their series-winning potential as the club was in a state of "growing".

"We played a lot of kids, we haven't had the numbers out yet and we've been put on the back foot with rain stopping us from getting on the oval for two-and-a-half weeks," he said.

Having overcome a similar experience, Hodges said he would handle the change in a similar manner.

"In 2007 I lost 13 players from my club in Alice Springs," he said.

"They moved on and I thought what were we going to do.

"We elevated juniors and blokes came from nowhere and started playing, then we had an even better team for the next year, where we won."

While coaching in Alice Springs, Hodges built an impressive track record for West Football Club (the Bloods).

He coached A-grade men for four years, with two premierships to show for it and another four premiership trophies in eight years of coaching under-18s.

Hoping to replicate this formula, Hodges expected the juniors to step up and become the scaffolding to a new Sea Eagles structure and said the recent loss was a kick in the right direction.

"We wanted to give the kids a run, they got a lot of experience out of it, which they wouldn't have gotten normally," he said.

"We have to start from scratch, we'll give a lot of game time to our juniors and there are already some new blokes in town who have come out to training."

The Sea Eagles dominated the 2018 AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup competition, finishing as the premiers with only two losses out of 20 games.

With the 2019 season starting at the end of March, Hodges said he would have "plenty of time" to raise the new team nucleus to its best self.

"We have a lot of good young kids who have the attributes and commitment," he said.