Dami Im ‘in shock’ after dog attack

Singer Dami Im has shared photos of her bloody wounds and ripped clothing after she was attacked by a dog during a morning stroll today.

The singer, who competed in the Eurovision song contest in 2016, told fans she was "minding her own business" when a dog "jumped on her out of the blue", bit her leg and left her sobbing on the ground.

What's worse, she said the owners failed to check on her welfare following the frightening attack, which left her "in shock".

The singer said she was ‘sobbing on the ground’ after the dog jumped on her. Picture: Monique Harmer.

Sharing the events of the morning with her 154,000 followers, the 31-year-old star implored people to keep a close eye on their dogs when letting them off the leash.

"I was on my morning walk minding my own business and this dog jumped on me out of the blue," she explained, adding that the owner didn't come to her side.

"The owner walked away without checking if I was ok, even though you could see my pant had ripped and I was sobbing on the ground out of pain and shock."

She went on, "Luckily my angel friend came to help me and took me to the gp but seriously I love dogs but if you can't manage them it's your fault if they attack people on the street … what a morning."

In the comments, comedian and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Celia Pacquola shared a similar experience.

"OH mate! the same thing happened to me, I was jogging in a park and out of nowhere a big ol chomp on my upper thigh. It's really scary. Hope you're ok."

Others flocked to comment on the "horrifying" incident, agreeing that the dog owner had acted irresponsibly.

Im, who rose to fame after winning The X-Factor in 2013, currently lives in Queensland, where the attack presumably took place.

Dami Im was a runner-up at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Supplied.



Since her 2013 X-Factor win she has toured the world and represented Australia at Eurovision in 2016, where she placed second with her hit Sound of Silence.

Last September, Im released single Crying Underwater along with a music video that was deemed too "sexually provocative" to promote on Facebook.

Originally published as Dami Im 'in shock' after dog attack