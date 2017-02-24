Dance fever is going to boom

GRAB your dance shoes and dress in your best attire for the Social Mixers Club's A Valentine's Dance.

With Valentine's Day just passed, it's the perfect time to turn on the charm and tap away to some fun tunes at an action-packed night out on the town.

Youth worker and community development officer at PCYC Cass Holezeccy said the event was developed between herself and a former disability services co-ordinator who constantly received inquiries about what was available in the Whitsundays for people with disabilities in terms of activities and socialisation.

"Also a lot of the young people living with disabilities had expressed (that) they wanted to be a part of the dating scene and it's really hard for them to break into that here in Airlie,” Ms Holezeccy said.

And so the Social Mixers Club was born.

So far, the club has run four events since last year which have been dances with a wide variety of different themes.

"For Christmas we had a winter wonderland and we've had a beach party,” Ms Holezeccy said.

Held at Boom Nightclub, guests will receive either a rose or a bow tie on arrival just to add to the romantic atmosphere.

As it is an 18+ and alcohol free event, mock tails will be available as well as free food, face painting and a booth where guests can take Polaroid style pictures.

Ms Holezeccy said it was important not to make the night a "segregated event”.

It's not just for people with a disability,” she said.

"We usually have 40-50 people come and they're all of different abilities.

"Most people there don't go clubbing or into Airlie after dark so to be in that space and experience that sort of culture is really exciting for them.”

As for the future of the Social Mixers Club, Ms Holezeccy said she would love to raise more money so an event could be held every month, branching into different events such as reef trips and colour runs.

"Everyone who attends thinks it's very fun,” she said. "Nobody sits down, everyone dances the entire time.

"There are a few budding couples in there, I'd love to take responsibility for that but a lot of them knew each other beforehand. They love getting to dance and have that interaction.”

Ms Holezeccy thanked Kerry McCallum from Quota International for providing all the fundraising to make the social occasion possible as well as Boom Nightclub for offering to host the event.

Whitsunday Transit will provide free bus services this Friday from 6-8pm.

For more, contact Cass Holezeccy on 0423 360 604.

DANCE FEVER

WHAT: Social Mixers Club's A Valentine's Dance

WHERE: Boom Nightclub

WHEN: Friday, February 24 from 6-8pm

COST: Free

INQUIRIES: Call Cass Holezeccy on 0423360604