Dance in a crowd by yourself in a unique radio stunt

Get your dancing shoes on for a Mackay virtual flashmob

AMID all the panic and fear, residents can feel like the community is in it together by putting on their dancing shoes and letting loose this Friday.

Hit Mackay and the Whitsundays has organised a virtual flash mob which will kick off at exactly 9.30am on Friday across the entire region.

Breakfast radio host Sam Blacker said the station worked with Fitzgerald State School to co-ordinate a unique dance to The Weekend's Blinding Lights.

"We wanted to do something that a lot of kids would know and connect to," Mr Blacker said.

Hit Mackay and the Whitsundays breakfast radio hosts Sam Blacker and Rachel Zonta have organised a virtual flash mob for Friday May 22. Photo: Zizi Averill

But the virtual flash mob was about more than a radio stunt and a fun new dance, he said.

With some of the community returning to normal and others still in lockdown, Mr Blacker said the region was in a "weird halfway place".

"That can make things more isolating for some people," he said.

"It's to remind people that they're not along and they are still connected.

"Have a dance and know you are part of a community."

Radio listeners, emergency services and schools across the region have already put their hands up to film themselves dancing along to the song, he said.

We are holding a Virtual Flashmob to the song 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd at 9:30am May 22nd. If you want to take part, here's a quick lesson on the moves! Posted by Hit Mackay and the Whitsundays on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

To take part, go to the Mackay and Whitsundays Virtual Flashmob Facebook event to learn the dance moves then switch on the radio at 9.30am on Friday, May 22, and dance along.