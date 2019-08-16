Dance performance a warm-up for national competition

ENSEMBLE: Intricate sets and costumes will play a large part in the Mulan production.

A LOCAL dance school will be performing a production of Disney's Mulan next month, using the performance to highlight local talent and prepare for a national competition.

La Petite Danse School will bring the much loved Disney classic to life next month as the dance school puts on their annual performance.

The performance is set to be a sell-out, with last years production of Shrek seeing more than 700 people attend.

La Petite Danse School principal Mel Nobes said that the performance was a lot more intricate and complex than many might think.

"Compared to last year's performance of Shrek, this performance is a lot more demanding. There isn't as much flashy make-up and costumes to hide everything,” Ms Nobes said.

"We have beautiful costumes that need preparing, we have a make-up artist coming from Brisbane who works for Movie World on the Gold Coast. She does amazing things like rubber prosthetics and stage make-up.

"The adaptation of Mulan is a lot more intricate, so every performer has to step into their character.”

The Bowen performance will be a warm-up to a national competition to be held in Newcastle, New South Wales, later this year.

About 17 students will perform in a condensed 10-minute version of the play in the competition.

DANCE: Poppy Nobes will be playing Mulan in the La Petite Danse School production of Disney's Mulan. The Third House Collective

Ms Nobes said that the talent of dancers in Bowen was very high, with last years competition seeing two students selected to travel overseas to the United States.

"The guys that write the scripts to these performances come down to judge, and they select dancers who they want to represent them,” she said.

"It's all off the back of the original performance that we conduct in Bowen.”

Ms Nobes said that the local rendition of Mulan would be the first time that the school was building its own stage, with students having the opportunity to learn the process.

Students from the school have been training with Central Queensland University to learn how to build a stage, work sound equipment and design a lighting program.

Now in its third year, the program has been extremely successful.

"There's so much in the back-of-house work that people don't see, and we want our older students and their family to be able to learn those skills,” Ms Nobes said.

"For example, the lights are all run by computer programs now and the students who participate with the university are able to learn those skills.”

"It gives a great opportunity for the siblings of those performing to get involved in the performance, and they might find they want to make a career out of it.”

A schoolwide performance of more than 80 students will also take place on September 8.

Entitled Passports Please the performance will take viewers on a trip around the world through dance.

The performances will take place at Port Denison Sailing Club. Tickets are available by contacting La Petite Danse School on Facebook.