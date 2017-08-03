Dance set to be a cultural affair

THE universal language of dance will be on display when a Chinese dance troupe and members of Cannonvale's Adore Dance perform together on Sunday.

As part of the inaugural Australia - China International Youth Arts Exchange Festival, dancers from the Whitsundays and the Star Dance Troupe from Suzhou will perform for each other and an audience at the Bowen State High School, promoting an understanding of cultures from around the world.

UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE: The Chinese Star Dance Troupe will perform with Cannonvale's Adore dancers this weekend. Contributed

Adore Dance Director, Juanita White, said the members of her dance school were very excited to watch and engage with the Chinese dance troupe as they performed a national piece, and contemporary and classical dances.

Ms White said the children were keen to gain a better understanding of the Chinese culture and learn from the exchange.

"Despite all the differences in culture and distance and language, they still all have that one common thing - dance- that they share so much common time with. Dancing is universal," she said.

The Adore Dance group will perform with its nine-member junior group, intermediate group with 11 performers, and a senior group with nine members. Performances will include soloists and classical, jazz and contemporary routines.

Ms White said dancers would spend time with each other on Sunday after the performance, and the Chinese performers would also visit the Adore Dance studio on Monday so they could continue to work with, and learn from, each other.

The Star Dance Troupe was established in 2006 and offers many kinds of cultural art services and activities such as dance training, cultural exchange activity, stage and style designing. They are one of the national dancer selection schools for China Dancing Association and have organised many performance events at home and internationally, including in France and Japan.

DANCE: Cannonvale's Adore dancers will perform with China's Star Dance Troupe in Bowen on Sunday. Contributed

As part of their cultural exchange experiences, the Star Dance Troupe will also visit the Cannonvale State School next Monday to interact with the children, and they will visit the Bowen mainland and islands.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was excited that all the children involved would be able to share their cultures through dance.

"The aim of the exchange is to promote cultural understanding, education and communication between our region and communities in China.

"I encourage our Whitsunday residents to come along to this free event and give your support, particularly to the Star Dance Troupe who is travelling so far to perform for our community."

INFORMATION

WHERE: McKenna Hall, Bowen State High School, Argyle Park Road, Bowen

WHEN: Sunday August 6, 5pm-7pm

COST: Free