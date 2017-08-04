24°
News

Dance to beats on the beach

Louise Shannon | 4th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
TOP TALENT: King Social is the headline act for Friday's Whitsunday Reef Festival Beats on the Beach.
TOP TALENT: King Social is the headline act for Friday's Whitsunday Reef Festival Beats on the Beach. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AGAINST all odds - in fact, against a devastating deluge of odds - this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival's Beats on the Beach is set to rock the reef on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday night headliners, King Social, and Saturday night's main band, the Potbelleez, are preparing for a weekend of high-energy performances and big crowds.

The popular performers are ready to party with a region determined to put the distress and upheaval of the past five months behind them.

King Social's hip-hop artist Stevie Mitchell said band members were looking forward to being back in the Whitsundays, supporting the region post Cyclone Debbie, and kicking off their In Colour tour.

He said they had been "incredibly humbled” on discovering that their new single Lemonade had charted at number one on Triple J's Unearthed in its first week.

Also playing on Friday night, ahead of King Social, will be Joel Turner, who found fame after appearing on Australian Idol in 2003.

Saturday night's main act, the Potbelleez, have been writing and recording around the world, while also remaining one of Australia's most in-demand acts.

Famous for last year's single, Horny, and their previous hit, Saved in a Bottle, the dance group have performed at some of the world's biggest festivals, including at MTV Ibiza, in Korea, Ireland, Russia, Germany and Europe.

They've sold more than 750,000 singles and albums in Australia and are known for some of the biggest dance tracks from the past few years, such as the triple-platinum top five single, Don't Hold Back.

Friday and Saturday nights' Beats on the Beach events will also include food stalls, carnival rides, night markets, street performers and pop-up beach bars, and Friday night's fireworks display will start at 8pm.

HEADLINE ACTS

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, August 4-5, 5.30-10.30pm

FEATURING: King Social, Joel Turner, Potbelleez

WHERE: Beach Music Main Stage, Airlie foreshore

COST: Free

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  beats king social potbelleez reef festival

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate

Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate

TO LION trainer Mohammed Jratlou the performing lions of Lennon's Circus are just "big pussy cats”.

Tourism triumphs as stand-alone entity

The Tourism Whitsundays team with Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage.

Tourism Whitsundays has been a stand-alone organisation for a year.

We are missing out

The proposed site of an RV stop over on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Taylor St in Proserpine.

We are missing out.

Campdraft fever at showgrounds

ACTION: Darryl Trimble in the cutout yard.

Campdraft fever at showgrounds

Local Partners

Touchpoint Media allegedly underpaid journos $300,000

A MEDIA firm covering regional Queensland has allegedly underpaid 23 young journalists more than 300,000 in less than 18 months.

Run a magic mile

FESTIVAL FIRST: The first Mantra Magic Mile will be held as part of the Whitsunday Reef Festival on August 5.

The Reef Festival's Mantra Magic Mile will be a time to stretch legs

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Buy the lot for $545,000

8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Both Units for...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!