Dance to beats on the beach

TOP TALENT: King Social is the headline act for Friday's Whitsunday Reef Festival Beats on the Beach.

AGAINST all odds - in fact, against a devastating deluge of odds - this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival's Beats on the Beach is set to rock the reef on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday night headliners, King Social, and Saturday night's main band, the Potbelleez, are preparing for a weekend of high-energy performances and big crowds.

The popular performers are ready to party with a region determined to put the distress and upheaval of the past five months behind them.

King Social's hip-hop artist Stevie Mitchell said band members were looking forward to being back in the Whitsundays, supporting the region post Cyclone Debbie, and kicking off their In Colour tour.

He said they had been "incredibly humbled” on discovering that their new single Lemonade had charted at number one on Triple J's Unearthed in its first week.

Also playing on Friday night, ahead of King Social, will be Joel Turner, who found fame after appearing on Australian Idol in 2003.

Saturday night's main act, the Potbelleez, have been writing and recording around the world, while also remaining one of Australia's most in-demand acts.

Famous for last year's single, Horny, and their previous hit, Saved in a Bottle, the dance group have performed at some of the world's biggest festivals, including at MTV Ibiza, in Korea, Ireland, Russia, Germany and Europe.

They've sold more than 750,000 singles and albums in Australia and are known for some of the biggest dance tracks from the past few years, such as the triple-platinum top five single, Don't Hold Back.

Friday and Saturday nights' Beats on the Beach events will also include food stalls, carnival rides, night markets, street performers and pop-up beach bars, and Friday night's fireworks display will start at 8pm.

HEADLINE ACTS

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, August 4-5, 5.30-10.30pm

FEATURING: King Social, Joel Turner, Potbelleez

WHERE: Beach Music Main Stage, Airlie foreshore

COST: Free