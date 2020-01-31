Dancer jetsets to USA to perform in front of thousands

CONGRATS: Poppy (12) and Mel Nobes will be flying to the United States to compete in a dance competition. Picture: Anna Wall

AT JUST 12 years old, this year’s Bowen Junior Cultural Award winner Poppy Nobes has more awards under her belt than most.

On top of this most recent award, Poppy also won the National Junior Theatre Celebration (NJTC) in 2018, giving her the chance to perform the award-winning routine and compete against more than 7000 performers in Disneyland, Anaheim.

Poppy and 18-year-old Nathaniel Savy will embarked on their adventure today.

Recalling her feelings when she heard she’d won Poppy said she was pretty excited for the upcoming trip.

“Nathaniel and I, we were just overjoyed, we were ecstatic,” she said.

“For the last few weeks, I’ve been training every day.”

Mel Nobes, Poppy’s mother and La Petite Danse School principal, added that they didn’t realise what being crowned an “all star” meant straight away.

“We didn’t understand that it meant that we were selected as part of the Australian cast to go over to the US, until two weeks later I got an email and I realised she was chosen to go and represent the country in musical theatre,” she said.

Ms Nobes, who choreographed the winning performance, will lead the team of 10 junior performers from Australia to compete at the junior theatre festival, a national event in Anaheim.

“We go and compete against performing arts academies and schools in America. We are the Australian Wild Card Team,” she said.

“Workshopping and working with the choreographers at Disney and the producers, their musical theatre team as well.

“It’s nerve wracking, I’m a little bit the same as Poppy, because we know we’ve got all this work to do and we’ve got a very limited amount of time the expectations are high of the quality of output.”

Miss Nobes wants to be a ballet dancer in a ballet company or a musical theatre performer when she grows up, saying she’s just excited to go away and come back and share what she’s learnt.