Dancers set for huge Beauty and the Beast production

BREAK A LEG: Adore Dance students are almost ready for their production of Beauty and the Beast this Saturday at the Proserpine State High School.
by Peter Carruthers

MORE than 140 dancers will tread the boards of the Proserpine State High School stage in a lavish interpretation of the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast.

Adore Dance director Juanita White said the production loosely adhered to a classical theme and included ballet, jazz, contemporary, acro, tap and boy's stomp.

Students are polishing their routines, learnt last term, and are all excited to perform this Saturday night.

Tickets are available through adore-dance.com and are selling fast, so get in quick to make sure you secure a seat.

Adults, $25, children $16 and seniors $20.

The show starts at 6.30pm on December 2.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

adrore dance beauty and the beast dance concert proserpine

Whitsunday Times

POLITICIANS' post- election calls for a breakaway North Queensland state is bitter-sweet rhetoric to the ears of Cairns' retiree Bill Bates.

SEASON'S END: Outrigger Whitsunday awards at Shingley Beach on Sunday.

FAMILY CAMPAIGNERS: Sasha, Darin, Bronwyn and Aiden Taha at the St Catherine's Catholic College booth in Proserpine on election day.

Bronwyn Taha has conceded she will not win the seat of Whitsunday.

AIRLIE ICON: Whitsunday's most expensive house has sold for a rumoured $16 million.

AFTER more than two years on the market Mandalay House has been sold

