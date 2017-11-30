Dancers set for huge Beauty and the Beast production

BREAK A LEG: Adore Dance students are almost ready for their production of Beauty and the Beast this Saturday at the Proserpine State High School.

BREAK A LEG: Adore Dance students are almost ready for their production of Beauty and the Beast this Saturday at the Proserpine State High School. Andrew Pattinson

MORE than 140 dancers will tread the boards of the Proserpine State High School stage in a lavish interpretation of the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast.

Adore Dance director Juanita White said the production loosely adhered to a classical theme and included ballet, jazz, contemporary, acro, tap and boy's stomp.

Students are polishing their routines, learnt last term, and are all excited to perform this Saturday night.

Tickets are available through adore-dance.com and are selling fast, so get in quick to make sure you secure a seat.

Adults, $25, children $16 and seniors $20.

The show starts at 6.30pm on December 2.