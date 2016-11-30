Dancers tap their toes at end-of-year concert

TOUCHING: The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas performance was the highlight of the concert.

IT WAS the night of nights for Whitsunday Dance Connection last weekend as they performed at their annual end-of-year concert.

Themed A Night at the Movies, the concert was held at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre last Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Principal at Whitsunday Dance Connection, Jenny Featherstone, said on Saturday and Friday night, it was a full house while on Sunday there was an impressive number of seats filled.

Ms Featherstone said she was "thrilled” with how her students performed.

"They did a fantastic job and it couldn't have gone any better than what it did,” she said.

"We have some dancers who have been in our school for up to 13 years and then we have others that commenced at the start of the year so it's a showcase of the dancing they've learnt throughout the years or over the past year.”

Ms Featherstone said the highlight of the evening was a performance choreographed by teacher, Paula Bradley called The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

"(Ms Bradley) told a story through movement and music with a group of senior contemporary dancers and it was a masterpiece,” she said.

Ms Featherstone also thanked fellow choreographer and teacher, Chez Rock for her "amazing style” which was used to choreograph a group of jazz dancers.

Students who sat their Royal Academy of Dance ballet exam were also awarded on Saturday night as well as those who sat their Glenn Wood Tapping syllabus exam.