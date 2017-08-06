Danger from the eyes of a turtle explored in film

UNDERWATER: 'Go slow for those below' raises boating awareness of the impact on aquatic life.

"GO SLOW for those below” - it is a simple message and one the Whitsunday Local Marine Advisory Committee hopes will cut through.

On July 20, LMAC released two short You Tube videos to highlight the potential risk to marine life as a result of more boat traffic cruising regional waters.

One of the aims of the video is for people to see dangerous scenarios from the perspective of the turtle.

The initiative featured community members and Cannonvale State School students with the

assistance of school staff members.

Attention is drawn to the shallow habitats marine life such as turtles depend on for food following Cyclone Debbie.

As such, boat operators are urged to take caution on the water and report any injured marine wildlife to the RSPCA.

The video was produced with aerial footage from WASP Whitsunday and underwater footage contributed by Rowan Byrne.

Whitsunday LMAC chair Tony Fontes called on Whitsunday residents to share the video and spread awareness beyond the region.

"(We) would love to see the local community get on board this education campaign by sharing these videos with as many other people as possible and using them wherever they can as an education tool for visitors and newcomers from outside the region,” he said.

To report injured wildlife call 1300264625.