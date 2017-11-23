Menu
Danger to magistrate

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers
by Jacob Wilson

"UNFORTUNATELY you were a danger to yourself and other water users and that included me that day.”

Magistrate Simon Young was intercepted by water police at Pioneer Bay during RBT patrols on the same day that Jeffrey John Hendricks, 24, was charged with being over the legal limit while in charge of a vessel in the same area.

Hendricks was pulled over on November 4 at 5.15pm on board a fibreglass boat carrying three passengers.

He told water police he had drunk five full-strength beers and two standard Captain Morgan rums.

Mr Young said Hendricks was lucky he didn't cause an accident on the water that day.

"Imagine the consequences of running into the magistrate, it wouldn't end well for you,” he said.

"While I'm not taking a personal issue, you were a danger to yourself and others.”

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.1 and pleaded guilty to the charge. Hendricks was disqualified from holding a boat licence for six months and fined $750.

No action was taken on his driver's licence.

Topics:  pioneer bay proserpine magistrates court

Whitsunday Times

