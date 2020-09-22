‘Dangerous as it gets’: Man gets jail term for risking lives

A man has a jail term hanging over his head after driving dangerously in Airlie Beach. Photo: Cade Mooney

A man has a jail term hanging over his head after driving dangerously in Airlie Beach. Photo: Cade Mooney

A BLOKE has a jail term hanging over his head after he sped through Airlie Beach streets while swerving across road lines.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week police were called to Boom nightclub in August for a different matter.

Tyrone Craig O’Connor was seen leaving the venue with a mate, then jumped into a car and left at speed with O’Connor behind the wheel.

Sgt Merchant said the vehicle was travelling along Shute Harbour Rd at an estimated 120km/hr in the 60km/hr zone.

He said the vehicle was also crossing over lines and had no headlights on.

Eventually the police saw the vehicle turn onto Jones Rd, where it crossed to the other side of the road and crossed back before stopping.

Sgt Merchant said police approached the car and O’Connor, who smelt of alcohol, refused to do a breath test.

O’Connor this week pleaded guilty to four charges, including dangerous driving and driving under the influence of liquor.

Duty lawyer Peta Vernon appeared for O’Connor, saying his mate had a scuffle at Boom so they left the club and then O’Connor made some poor choices.

Ms Vernon said the 29-year-old Bucasia man was a scaffolder by trade and worked at Moranbah, where he planned to spend most of his time while his licence was disqualified.

She said O’Connor had a “poor” traffic history including speeding offences, but no previous dangerous driving charges.

Police estimate a Bucasia man was speeding at 120km/hr in a 60km/hr zone in Airlie Beach. Photo: Patria Jannides

Magistrate James Morton told O’Connor he was lucky to not be facing more charges.

“Your operation of a car was so dangerous it puts innocent road users at risk,” Mr Morton said.

“Not only that, yourself and your friend in the car.

“It’s as dangerous as it can get.

“A message has to be sent to you and other people in the community that the courts aren’t going to tolerate it.”

O’Connor was sentenced to three months’ jail, which was immediately suspended for 15 months.

He was also fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years and three months with convictions recorded.

O’Connor expressed concern about having a jail term hanging over his head.

“It’s tough out there to stay out of trouble,” he told Mr Morton.

But Mr Morton told it wasn’t and his fate was now in his own hands.

“The decision is yours, I just made a decision on behalf of the state of Queensland,” Mr Morton said.