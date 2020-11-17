Menu
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair were finally caught in a stolen grey Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Dangerous drivers cornered after two-day, 190km joy ride

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
A TWO-DAY 190km joy ride from Bowen to Mackay has ended after hundreds of calls to police from the public about two people seen driving dangerously.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair was finally caught in a stolen grey Toyota Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region.

She said the stolen Prado was spotted doing burnouts, driving down the wrong side of the road, driving on public areas and driving on Illawong Beach.

It is understood pedestrians had to jump out of the way of the car as it was driven down footpaths.

"They were being stupid," she said.

"We got hundreds of calls from members of the public."

She said the two people were finally arrested by police on Nebo Rd.

The QPS spokeswoman said the car was first reported as stolen from Bowen on Sunday and had been spotted in various locations between the two towns.

She said police were usually cautious when trying to stop dangerous drivers.

bowen bowen crash bowen crime dangerous drivng illawong beach mackay mackay crash mackay crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

      Top Stories

