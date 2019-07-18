‘Dangerous’ game for ‘drug driver’ during police chase

WITNESSES have described the extraordinary moment up to 20 police cars narrowed in on an alleged drug driver, engaged in an alarming game of cat and mouse with authorities overnight.

The car was spotted weaving dangerously across the city, cutting off traffic and mounting the footpath.

Police finally caught the driver, a 31-year-old from NSW, a whopping six hours after the vehicle was first spotted in Southport yesterday.

Police said the silver Nissan Navara was first seen on Ferry Road just before 3pm on Wednesday with stolen number plates, and sped off when confronted by patrolling officers.

The same car was also seen a short time later cutting in front of a tram and running a red light on Nerang St, police allege.

But the dramatic chase intensified after witnesses reported seeing the vehicle doing burn outs on the tram tracks at Southport around 7.45pm.

Police tried to intercept the ute, which fled to Surfers Paradise.

One witness said: "I heard a police siren, then several. I look out from the apartment looking south through Surfers Paradise and see a car speeding and darting between traffic heading north.

"There were several police cars in close pursuit and at last count there were 16 marked and unmarked police cars chasing the vehicle."

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was slowed down by tyre spikes, finally stopping after the damaged vehicle sped through roadworks and red lights around the area, popular with pedestrians.

A number of witnesses say the vehicle was being "chased" by 16 to 20 police cars, and the man was finally taken into custody after officers "boxed in" the vehicle on the corner of Nind and High Sts at Southport about 9pm.

Another witness told the Bulletin the dog squad could be seen and one side of Nind Street at Southport was closed.

Firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Two police cars were damaged during the arrest.

Police will allege a glass smoking pipe was found in the front seat of the Navara, as well as a quantity of dangerous drugs, believed to be methylamphetamine.

The man has been charged with three counts of evasion, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, receiving tainted property and one count each of obstruct police, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of utensils and driving unlicensed.

He is due to front Southport Magistrates Court today.