Menu
Login
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the southeast corner.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the southeast corner.
Weather

Destructive winds, large hail set to batter SEQ

by Talisa Eley, Torny Miller
11th Oct 2018 12:17 PM

VERY dangerous thunderstorms have started rolling in across a wide section of the southeast corner.

The weather bureau has put out an alert, warning residents living in the Western Downs and South Burnett regions that storms have been detected near Jimbour.

They are moving northeast and are expected to hit Bell, Bunya Mountains and the ranges north of Jandowae by 11.45am and the area south of Kingaroy, the area west of Kingaroy and the area southwest of Kingaroy by 12.15pm.

Destructive winds and very large hailstones are likely.

There is also a broader storm warning for the southeast.

At 11.30am a storm was developing northeast of Dalby, and is likely to hit Gympie, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Nambour and Nanango over the next few hours.

dangerous thunderstorm destructive weather editors picks hail weather forcast wild weather

Top Stories

    GET YOUR HEART RACING

    GET YOUR HEART RACING

    News The race that stops the Whitsundays will take place on Saturday.

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:24 PM
    Headache over Airbnb

    Headache over Airbnb

    News Council strategy on Airbnb.

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:04 PM
    Jaws out in Prossie River boat

    Jaws out in Prossie River boat

    News Nasty surprise for fishing family

    Cannabis crop seized from Strathdickie property after fire

    Cannabis crop seized from Strathdickie property after fire

    News Cannabis crop seized from Strathdickie property after fire

    Local Partners