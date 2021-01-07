‘Dangerous’ weather to last five days

Residents in Queensland’s north have been told to bunker down as a tropical cyclone sweeps through, leaving a path of destruction and wild conditions.

Parts of Queensland's main highway are under water and there are fears the unpredictable and relentless weather conditions are here to stay.

Another 100-150mm of rain fell overnight in some northern parts of the state following days of torrential rain, damaging winds and flash flooding.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall is forecast for Thursday particularly around Mackay, around Townsville.

"This coastal trough of the ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen are going to stick around for a couple more days and we are expecting to see daily totals of 100m to 200mm, even higher than that, around tropical and northern parts until about Monday or Tuesday," the spokesman said.

⚠️⛈️ VERY DANGEROUS STORMS with intense rainfall that may lead to DANGEROUS and LIFE-THREATENING flash flooding and damaging winds are likely near #Ipswich, #Moore and #Linville, moving towards the E/NE. Additional severe cell NE of #Kingaroy. Warnings at: https://t.co/oEyoSPvAJB pic.twitter.com/9en6Ud4SPN — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 6, 2021

"So it's going to be another four, even five days of really heavy rainfall, ground is saturated and dangerous conditions will continue as well."

More than a dozen flood alerts are active as of Thursday morning, including a major warning for the Herbert River after a major catchment received more than 400mm in the last seven days.

Flood watches and warnings:

Moderate Flood Warning for the Murray River and Minor Flood Warning for the Tully River

Major Flood Warning for the Herbert River

Final Flood Warning for the Bohle and Black Rivers and Bluewater Creek

Minor Flood Warning for the Burdekin River

Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Don and Proserpine Rivers

Moderate Flood Warning for the Paroo River (QLD)

Final Flood Warning for the Bulloo River

Minor Flood Warning for the Thomson River

Flood Warning for the Diamantina River

Minor Flood Warning for the Georgina River

Minor Flood Warning for the Lower Flinders River

Moderate Flood Warning for the Norman River and Flood Warning for the Gilbert River

Flood Watch for the North Tropical Coast between Tully and Proserpine

The Bruce Highway is also closed at Ingham due to flash flooding and drivers are being urged not to travel through flood waters.

Wild weather conditions are here to stay. Picture: Brendan Radke

Up to 120mm fell on Ingham during one hour alone and more heavy rainfall is anticipated to hammer the north Queensland town.

A severe weather warning has been cancelled for people in Herbert Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central West Forecast Districts.

While damaging winds are likely near Ipswich, Moore and Linville.

The Queensland SES is urging people to "stay off the roads".

Up to 10mm of rain is expected in Brisbane on Thursday with a top of 28C.

Originally published as 'Dangerous' weather to last 5 days