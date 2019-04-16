Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DETERMINED: Dean and Bradley Morcombe, brothers of Daniel, head to Papau New Guinea today to trek the Kokoda Trail to raise funds for the Morcombe Foundation.
DETERMINED: Dean and Bradley Morcombe, brothers of Daniel, head to Papau New Guinea today to trek the Kokoda Trail to raise funds for the Morcombe Foundation. AAP - Megan Slade
Parenting

Daniel's brothers go to new heights for child safety

16th Apr 2019 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DANIEL Morcombe's brothers will today leave for Papua New Guinea to take their boldest steps towards becoming child safety champions.

Until now, Daniel's twin Bradley, 29, and older brother Dean, 31, have been content to offer quiet support, letting parents Bruce and Denise drive the influential foundation that has become their sibling's heart-warming legacy.

However, over the next few weeks, Bradley and Dean will take their commitment to new heights, trudging the rugged 96km Kokoda Track to raise funds for the foundation's free counselling service for young victims of crime.

For Bruce and Denise, it will be the proudest of moments as their boys show just how far they are willing to go to honour their brother and help protect vulnerable children.

Bradley said he was taking along a treasured photo of Daniel to give him added inspiration.

"I'll have my picture of Daniel, the same one I wore on my suit on my wedding day," he said.

As part of the venture the brothers have raised $15,000 for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation - 100 per cent of which will go towards the Walk Tall free counselling service. They hope another $5000 to $10,000 will flow in over the next few weeks.

To support the cause, go to danielmorcombe.com.au.

More Stories

daniel morcombe daniel morcombe foundation kokoda papua new guinea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    premium_icon SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    Athletics Jazmyn Fyvie and Joshua King are preparing to run the Larapinta Trail in August.

    • 16th Apr 2019 7:00 AM
    Attempt to use someone else's ID goes awry

    premium_icon Attempt to use someone else's ID goes awry

    News TRYING to pass off identification as his own ended badly for a man.

    Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    premium_icon Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    News A MAN records blood alcohol reading more than four times the limit

    Bowen live on television

    premium_icon Bowen live on television

    Weather Today Show shows off Bowen.