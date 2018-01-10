Danish duo take in the islands

RIGHT: Denmark students Simone Gaasuig and Catherine Christensen at the Airlie Lagoon.

EARLY education students Simone Gaasuig and Catherine Christensen have just embarked on a six month university placement Down Under combined with a summer holiday.

Beginning their journey in Sydney the Danish duo travelled to Cairns where they took in a Great Barrier Reef experience, a trek in the rainforest and partied with the locals on New Year's Eve before stopping off at Magnetic Island en route to the Whitsundays.

Arriving in the Whitsundays, the Whitsunday Times caught up with Simone and Catherine as they enjoyed some down time at the lagoon before making plans to set sail on an island cruise.

Simone said there was a huge cultural difference between Denmark and Australia and expected to have her world view changed by her experience in Australia when returning to complete her degree.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

We took a bus down from Cairns and have been here for one day.

Favourite place you have visited in Australia?

Sydney, it's a great city.

Best place in Airlie to hang out?

The lagoon, it's really beautiful here.

What are your plans while in the Whitsundays?

We will take a two day sailing cruise.

What are your top Queensland travel tips?

Only book a bus ticket, not the activities, because we booked our entire trip through Greyhound which gave us two nights on Magnetic Island and we didn't like it there. Arriving in the Whitsundays we think we would like more time here, it would be great to have an open ticket. And, if you are thinking about doing something, just do it before it will be too late.

What is the weirdest thing about Australia?

The biggest difference is the rules around alcohol. In Denmark you can drink everywhere, that is the big thing I have noticed. And the food in the schools, in Denmark you can't bring lollies or chocolate muffins but here it's the only thing they eat.