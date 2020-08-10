Menu
Dannii Minogue ‘in denial’ over anniversary

by Cameron Adams
10th Aug 2020 6:05 AM
Dannii Minogue is easing into the 30th anniversary of her debut album.

Dannii was released in Australia in October 1990, containing her first Top 5 hit 'Love and Kisses'.

"30 years, I'm in total denial, that's ages ago!," Minogue told Confidential.

"That's insane. But there's so many good memories associated with that record. I was with Mushroom Records, I still remember going down those cobblestones to their office, designing the record sleeve …"

Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O on The Masked Singer set. Picture: Channel 10
During isolation, Minogue returned to her music career to re-release her 1997 hit 'All I Wanna Do'.

As well as an acoustic version, several new remixes were released, including with hotly-tipped New York-based electronic act Bright Light Bright Light.

"Everyone was in lockdown; Ian Masterson, who produced it, had all his work on huge TV shows in the UK on hold so we thought we'd do something with the song. I was thinking the lyrics were perfect, about how people want to hug and hold the people they love.

"So we had fun with it, it's been exactly what we want to do with music releases - no pressure, just fun, doing whatever we want, whenever we want."

Dannii on TV Scene magazine in 1990. Picture: Supplied
Dannii Minogue is returning to The Masked Singer despite the ongoing pandemic. Picture: Channel 10
Minogue has returned to the set of The Masked Singer, with a rapid turnaround from filming to airing.

The first episode, filmed 10 days ago, will screen on Channel 10 at 7.30pm tonight.

The crew and cast, including comedians Urzila Carlson and Dave Hughes and radio star Jackie O, are adhering to social distancing, including plastic 'sneeze shields' between them.

 

 

 

