Darius back with the Broncos as training begins

Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett were spotted at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis

Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett were spotted at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis

Former Broncos Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett have returned to Red Hill as mentors for the Brisbane playing group.

The recent NRL retirees have agreed to head down to Broncos training one day a week during the pre-season to assist coach Kevin Walters ahead of the 2021 season.

Boyd - the former club captain and fullback - was spotted helping out the backs during the second day of pre-season training on Tuesday, while Gillett was involved with the forwards.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Kevin Walters is all smiles during the first week of pre-season training.

The duo boast 537 NRL games between them, including two premiership wins, and 48 Origin appearances.

Walters said one of his ambitions as the new head coach of the Broncos was to unite the club back together following a tumultuous 2020 season.

"Uniting everyone as one," Walters said was his biggest challenge for 2021.

"I feel there was some disconnection between players, coaching staff, the board (and) more importantly sponsors, the fans, members and the community.

"We're going to do lots of good things on the field but, equally off the field, there's got to be a great connection and unity from everyone at the Broncos.

Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett were spotted at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis

"When we get that, we're going to be a very powerful club."

Young gun Tom Dearden said the group would look to use their 2020 experience as motivation for the new year.

"We've realised what it's like being in an NRL game and losing and having the year that we've had," Dearden said.

"The biggest thing we can take away is to appreciate the wins and what it takes to win a footy game now.

"That's something I've learnt from this year."

The Cowboys and Titans have also started pre-season training this week, as both clubs look to improve from their 2020 season.

It was former Bronco David Fifita's first training session on the Gold Coast on Monday and coach Justin Holbrook said the club was impressed by his eagerness to join his new teammates.

"He's been terrific with his rehab," Holbrook said.

"He's been with us for a few weeks now.

"We're really happy with his preparation to training and really happy he came back early through his own choice so it's a good start."

Originally published as Darius back with the Broncos as training begins