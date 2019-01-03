Dark and stormy ending

STORMY: Ominous evening skies were the norm in December, as the region was hit with wet weather.

STORMY: Ominous evening skies were the norm in December, as the region was hit with wet weather. Monique Preston

WHERE November smashed temperature records, and saw the state burn, in contrast December was wild, wet and windy.

The month of August was parched and recorded the lowest rainfall for 2018, with just 0.4mm of rain, making for an extremely arid dry season.

The hottest day was in November with the mercury reaching 34.2 degrees.

The windiest day of 2018 was way back in April, with wind gusts of 106km/ph recorded.

The wettest day was in February with 9mm recorded on the 23rd.

December takes the cake for the wettest month however, and Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson, said the region experienced heavier rainfalls than usual.

"Hamilton Island saw 395 mm of rain in December, which is towards the high end of the scale, and that's because there were quite a few southeasterly surges travelling through, so that's why you saw quite a lot of increased shower activity in the area.” he said. The lowest amount of rain on record for December at Hamilton Island was a measly 9mm in 2005 and the highest was recorded in 2010 with a reading of 517mm.

Mr Thompson said there were 10 days in December with rain recordings of more than 20mm.

The enhanced moisture in the air from ex-TC Owen added to the rainfall, but Mr Thompson told the Whitsunday Times the main cause for the increased rain was due to the southeasterly surges.

"It was the southeasterly surges more so than the tropical low that contributed to rainfall,” he said.

"The southeasterly surges are more attached to strong high pressure systems in the Tasman Sea, so quite a long way from the tropics.”