Darling Downs groups share in millions of drought funding

SEVERAL community groups across the Darling Downs and southwest Queensland have shared in almost $2 million of grants from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The special grants are part of the organisation Tackling Tough Times Together program, to help drought-affected rural and regional communities.

Funding includes $47,024 for the Goondiwindi Pastoral and Agricultural Society and $55,200 for the Lockyer Multicultural Association.

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said these communities hadn't been forgotten and FRRR was there to help them get through these dry times.

"We know that large parts of the country are still in drought, and coupled with the impacts of COVID-19, and for many the bushfires too, this is a particularly challenging time," Ms Egleton said.

"Keeping money flowing into rural areas is a priority for FRRR, so that these communities can continue to work at building capacity and long-term resilience."

TTTT Program Coordinator Deanne Cavalier said the grants supported projects that aimed to reduce social isolation, develop leadership and skills training, social and educational participation, stimulate economic activity and build the capacity of local not-for-profit organisations.

"This round of TTTT saw the most applications since the program's 2018 national expansion," Ms Cavalier said.

"It's clear that these communities still need help to access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought.

"It's vital to be flexible and support local recovery efforts in a way that meets the needs of each community now, and into the medium to long-term.

"That's why we are open to project variations and supporting organisations pivoting and thinking laterally when it comes to their projects and how grant funds are used during COVID-19 restrictions."

Excited Dog Tries to Catch Rain Drops Credit: Georgia Smith via Storyful: Indie the dog couldn’t contain her excitement when rain fell on her home in drought-struck Toowoomba, Queensland, on January 17. The Australian cattle dog was so thrilled with the downpour she celebrated by leaping up and trying to catch the droplets in her mouth. Indie’s owner Georgia Smith filmed the happy pooch running around the yard. “Get those drips, get ’em baby,” Smith can be heard laughing in the background of the footage. The rain brought welcome relief to Toowoomba, which is a “fully drought-declared shire” in Queensland. Credit: Georgia Smith via Storyful

Tackling Tough Times Together is possible thanks to the collaborative support of a number of donors, including the Australian Government which committed $15M to be distributed over three years.

Generous contributions have also been made by NRMA, Pratt Foundation, Stockland CARE Foundation, Paul Ramsay Foundation, The Snow Foundation, Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Henroth Group and private donors from across the nation.

Darling Downs and southwest Queensland projects