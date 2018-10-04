Weir not Dreaming of Winx upset

Trainer Darren Weir says Kings Will Dream will take on Winx on Saturday because it is the best path for him to take on the Caulfield Cup.

Trainer Darren Weir says Kings Will Dream will take on Winx on Saturday because it is the best path for him to take on the Caulfield Cup.

TRAINER Darren Weir assesses Kings Will Dream's chance of being the horse to bring Winx's winning streak to an end on Saturday as next to zero.

"Not in my wildest dreams am I expecting that to happen," Weir said of the prospect of Kings Will Dream being the horse to bring Winx's winning streak of 27 to an end.

Kings Will Dream though is equal second favourite on $12 with Grunt in Ladbrokes' betting on the Turnbull Stakes to defeat Winx, who is a $1.16 favourite.

Weir said the predominant reason Kings Will Dream was taking on Winx on Saturday is that it was the best path for the $4.50 favourite to take to the Caulfield Cup.

"It's not about the race but it's more about getting him ready for the Caulfield Cup. Running in the Turnbull is the path we've chosen to get him to the Caulfield Cup and I'm looking for him to hit the line strongly," he said.

The imported stayer emerged last summer in winning his five Australian starts, culminating in a five-length victory in the Mornington Cup, which carried a golden ticket into the Caulfield Cup for the winner.

Although Kings Will Dream hasn't won this campaign, Weir said the galloper's three starts demonstrated he had come back to racing a better horse.

Kings Will Dream bursts onto the scene with a dominant win in the Mornington Cup in March. Picture: AAP

Kings Will Dream resumed with a first-up fourth in the Group 2 Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield, followed by successive thirds at Group 1 level in the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield and the Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington.

Craig Williams was booked to ride Kings Will Dream several weeks ago in the Caulfield Cup and he'll have his first ride on him on Saturday.

Weir said Kings Will Dream worked with Night's Watch at Ballarat on Tuesday and he was pleased with the pair's work.

Weir said Night's Watch and Tosen Basil will run in Saturday week's Caulfield Stakes and then run in the Caulfield Cup.

Weir will have two runners in The Bart Cummings, hoping to secure a start in the Melbourne Cup by winning the race which are Yogi and Megablast.

Weir said Yogi got back to old habits in Adelaide last start where he was slowly away and gave away a big start before running on strongly.

"He got too far back but he ran to the line well. I was also happy with Megablast's first start for me but he needs a wet track."