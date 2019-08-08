Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Wright in action at the Brisbane Darts Masters in 2018.
Peter Wright in action at the Brisbane Darts Masters in 2018. AAP - Richard Walker
eXtra

Darts champ targets triple treat

by Phil Dillon
8th Aug 2019 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S the reigning Melbourne Masters champion and Peter Wright reckons he can defend that title and win the two others on the World Series of Darts tour of Oceania starting Friday night.

The man they call 'Snakebite' is ready to strike at the Brisbane Masters which gets underway on Friday night and continues tomorrow at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

He is aiming to maintain his superb form going into the triple-header in Australia and New Zealand.

Wright won his second German Darts Masters title last month and followed that success in Cologne with back-to-back Players Championship triumphs.

The Scot hopes to dethrone defending champion Rob Cross in Brisbane before defending his Melbourne Darts Masters title on August 16-17.

He is also aiming to claim the NZ Darts Masters title in Hamilton on August 23-24.

"I feel really good, I think I can win all of them," Wright said in Brisbane ahead of the series opener.

"I'm going in there as No.1 seed. As No.1 seed all the guys have got to try and beat me."

Wright is a colourful character.
Wright is a colourful character. AAP - Richard Walker

Wright reached the last eight in the Betfred World Matchplay recently before being beaten by Daryl Gurney, who is also on the World Series tour.

"I played consistent but I missed lots of doubles that let him in," he said.

"He didn't lie down, he played fantastic so hats off to him.

"I said that whoever's going to beat me has got to play well, and he played well."

The Brisbane Masters is on Friday and Saturday at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The following week the tour moves to Melbourne next weekend` before heading to Hamilton from August 23-24.

Tickets are available from ticketek.com. au/DartsMasters.

More Stories

brisbane masters darts peter wright world series of darts
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pole protesters charged after alleged nine-hour stand-off

    premium_icon Pole protesters charged after alleged nine-hour stand-off

    Crime A pair of protesters who allegedly suspended themselves from poles at the Adani site have received a string of charges from police.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.