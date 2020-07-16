Darts results: Williams holds firm at top of league ladder

Chris Williams of Bowen leading the charge at the top of the darts league table.

Contributed by Jamie Maher.

DARTS: This week's darts games were split over two rounds and the day's action began with the match between Ross Gallichan and Andy Peel.

Both players occupy 3rd and 4th spots on the ladder, so there shouldn't be anything between them, and there wasn't.

Ross took this one out 6/5 in a close match. Andy hit an impressive 106 check out in that match.

Next up was Gene Birse and Rooster Coutts. Rooster lost the return fixture way back in round 2, and was looking to get a better result this time around.

But Gene is in 2nd spot for a reason and is throwing well, and proved too strong for Rooster again, losing this one 6/0.

That's a bonus point win for Gene and cements his 2nd place on the ladder.

Pete Gent was looking to try and build on a rare victory two weeks ago by defeating Ken Todd today and closing the gap on him at the bottom of the table.

He managed just that by winning 6/2 and pulling Ken into that battle to avoid that wooden spoon.

League leader Chris Williams then took on Rooster Coutts for his second outing of the day.

A couple of 140s each in that match and Chris continues his great form by winning this one 6/4. Rooster picking up a bonus point loss for reaching 4 legs.

And finally, Gene Birse and Ken Todd played their second games of the day with Ken looking to bounce back from his loss earlier in the day to Pete.

But it's a tough game sometimes when the darts just won't go in.

Gene won for the second time that day beating his mate 6/2.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for your support guys.

Results

R Gallichan def A Peel - 6/5

G Birse def R Coutts - 6/0

P Gent def K Todd - 6/1

C Williams def R Coutts - 6/4

G Birse def K Todd - 6/2

Ladder

1. C Williams - 26pts

2. G Birse - 24pts

3. A Peel - 19pts

4. R Gallichan - 19pts

5. J Maher - 14pts

6. R Coutts - 12pts

7. K Todd - 7pts

8. P Gent - 7pts