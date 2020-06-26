Darwen celebrates 117 years of news

Written by Stephen Darwen, regional manager

The 26th June 2020 will very formally mark the end of an era for “The Bowen Independent” as a newspaper that has represented the Bowen and Collinsville regions for many generations, and no doubt has caused mixed emotions among our many valued readers, advertisers, contributors and supporters.

What has just happened is probably similar to hundreds of years ago when all the “Town Criers” were put out of business when newspapers finally took over, and in recent years when banks stopped using Passbooks as a way for keeping track of customers’ bank accounts.

I don’t believe it should be looked at as a sad occasion, but one to celebrate 117 years of wonderful dedication and passion from a lot of people who have either worked in it, or alongside it, in a bid to make our region one that I believe has the greatest potential out of any in country Queensland.

Through all three generations of the Darwen family that have been involved since it’s beginning in 1903, the pride and enthusiasm to make Bowen what it is today has always been there with most ambitions achieved apart from probably making Bowen the capital of North Queensland!

(From left) Darwen family members Henry, Jim Jnr, Jim Snr, Claude and his son Bill, Roy, Neil Carvolth (son of senior partners) and Stephen (son of Henry).

You only have to see our 50, 75 and 100 years ago columns that we publish each week to see that we have never given up on a lot of the original ideals even though there have been some various factors on the way that have tried to derail us.

Keeping communities united and working together while embracing and promoting new ideas along with recording history, is what I believe a newspaper should be all about and these values are something that The Bowen independent has done well.

For my part I have been one very lucky bloke to have had a satisfying 46 year career in one industry that has taken me from an apprentice printer putting individual lead letters together to make a word, to the achievements of the last 12 months where we have a newspaper you can read on a phone with continual updates around the clock.

There have been many highlights and achievements throughout this time but none more than having had the honor of working with the greatest of people including fellow staff mates, bosses, and most of all those wonderful community orientated people that we were able to support as a newspaper and help make their visions for a better community come to a reality.

A big thank you to everyone who has shared the journey with us over the years including contributors, readers, advertisers, organisations, politicians, especially all our current representatives who all have our best interest at heart, and especially my wife and family.

I hope during the next few weeks everyone will find a way to enjoy their local news and stay involved in our great community either online or through our Bowen pages on a Tuesday in the Townsville Bulletin.