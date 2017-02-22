30°
News

Darwin Awards on offer for region

Jacob Wilson | 22nd Feb 2017 5:00 PM
Jan and Peter Claxton from Ocean Rafting at the Queensland Tourism Awards.
Jan and Peter Claxton from Ocean Rafting at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Queensland Tourism Industry Coun

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOT everyone wants to win a Darwin Award.

However, four of the most reputable tourism operators in the Whitsundays are in the running for just that.

BIG4 Adventure Resort, Ocean Rafting Cruise Whitsundays and Pinnacles Resort have been nominated for this year's Australian Tourism Awards with the Gala Ceremony to be held in Darwin on Friday night.

The night will feature 26 award categories with Whitsunday companies vying for recognition in the fields of 'Major Tour and Transport Operators', 'Caravan and Holiday parks', 'Unique Accommodation' and 'Self Contained Accommodation'.

Ocean Rafting office manager Gosta Ehrnst said he was proud of the company's progress, regardless of what happened on Friday night.

"Just to be nominated is a great honour, having peers in the industry acknowledge us in this way is great and we can only hope to win,” he said.

Pinnacles Resort manager Susan Watson paid tribute to her staff for getting the resort over the line.

"The main thing is our success comes from our awesome staff that are here, without them and their devotion we wouldn't be a finalist,” she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, who is travelling to Darwin for the event, said for the region to have four nominations was "a cracking result”.

"And there's a very, very good opportunity to bring home a couple of golds - I really hope they've done an excellent job with their submissions,” he said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  australian tourism awards darwin tourism whitsundays whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

The Whitsunday paddlers were up against some of Australia's best paddlers and were able to demonstrate their hard training was paying off.

Darwin Awards on offer for region

Jan and Peter Claxton from Ocean Rafting at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Australian Tourism Awards will be held on Friday

Airlie bowlers organise new green

OPEN DAY: Dinah Reintals, Jenny Ryder, Rick Brunell and Wally Reintals at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club open day.

Airlie bowlers organise new green.

Person crawls through smashed business window

Police. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Police are seeking public information into the investigation

Local Partners

Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

The Whitsunday paddlers were up against some of Australia's best paddlers and were able to demonstrate their hard training was paying off.

Cannons fire in sprints bid

FAST SWIMS: Mark Erickson, Jacob Dewis, Jakarra Heffernan, Tegan Hanks and Evie Herlihy at the state sprints.

Cannons fire in sprints bid.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

AN IRATE Steve Price has threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity after a series of drama-filled clashes with Keira Maguire.

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

A Whitsundays honeymoon for TV star

LOVED UP: Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson and her new husband Howard Moggs in the Whitsundays.

A former Home and Away star has hit up the Whitsundays

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

One of the best sea views you will get for the price

135/4 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

With the market on the move, it's getting harder to find affordable and well located sea view units in Cannonvale for sale. However we have just listed this tidy...

Want a secure investment?

EC14/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

With a net return of 6% plus for this apartment in the Cocos complex is better than any holiday let apartment on the island and it comes without the stress and...

Perfect entry into the Hamilton Island investment market!

EC13/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

This property in the Cocos complex is an investment opportunity that should not be ignored - possible 6% plus net return after all overheads are paid. One bedroom...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 $1,150,000

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 $740,000

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!