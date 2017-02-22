Darwin Awards on offer for region

Jan and Peter Claxton from Ocean Rafting at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

NOT everyone wants to win a Darwin Award.

However, four of the most reputable tourism operators in the Whitsundays are in the running for just that.

BIG4 Adventure Resort, Ocean Rafting Cruise Whitsundays and Pinnacles Resort have been nominated for this year's Australian Tourism Awards with the Gala Ceremony to be held in Darwin on Friday night.

The night will feature 26 award categories with Whitsunday companies vying for recognition in the fields of 'Major Tour and Transport Operators', 'Caravan and Holiday parks', 'Unique Accommodation' and 'Self Contained Accommodation'.

Ocean Rafting office manager Gosta Ehrnst said he was proud of the company's progress, regardless of what happened on Friday night.

"Just to be nominated is a great honour, having peers in the industry acknowledge us in this way is great and we can only hope to win,” he said.

Pinnacles Resort manager Susan Watson paid tribute to her staff for getting the resort over the line.

"The main thing is our success comes from our awesome staff that are here, without them and their devotion we wouldn't be a finalist,” she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, who is travelling to Darwin for the event, said for the region to have four nominations was "a cracking result”.

"And there's a very, very good opportunity to bring home a couple of golds - I really hope they've done an excellent job with their submissions,” he said.