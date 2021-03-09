Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
News

Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Mar 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DARWIN hotel on Mitchell street has been evacuated after a guest found a note in her room claiming there was a bomb in the building

The hotel was evacuated and police from the Territory Response Group cleared the building at around 6.40pm on Monday.

No bomb was found and guests returned to their rooms.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444.

 

 

    

 

Originally published as Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

More Stories

Show More
bomb threat darwin hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday landmarks may be stripped from heritage register

        Premium Content Whitsunday landmarks may be stripped from heritage register

        News Three Whitsunday landmarks could be removed from the heritage register if a motion before the council is approved this week

        New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Premium Content New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Travel Queensland government offers more cash incentives for visitors to Great Barrier...

        Whitsunday airport to explore export market potential

        Premium Content Whitsunday airport to explore export market potential

        Council News New economic opportunities for agriculture, tourism and small business through...

        Bowen shooter on the run as victim released from hospital

        Premium Content Bowen shooter on the run as victim released from hospital

        Crime A 50 year old suffered a bullet wound to the leg after someone fired a gun into a...