Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man reported to be the ‘Alex’ who accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was allegedly searching for at the Palms Motel during the first minutes of his alleged rampage, Alexandros Deligiannis, outside the Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
The man reported to be the ‘Alex’ who accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was allegedly searching for at the Palms Motel during the first minutes of his alleged rampage, Alexandros Deligiannis, outside the Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
Crime

Darwin gunman’s ‘Alex’ set to contest driving charges

by JASON WALLS
30th Jul 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was reportedly searching for on the night he allegedly gunned down four people last month has again appeared in court.

Alexandros Deligiannis is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to obey the direction of a police officer, drug-driving and driving while disqualified.

On Monday, his lawyer Shane McMaster, indicated Deligiannis would be pleading guilty to drug-driving and unlicensed driving but would contest the other charges.

Mr McMaster told the Darwin Local Court the prosecution's evidence lacked "the requisite mental element" to prove the unlawful use charge and that Deligiannis stopped after a "reasonable time" when directed to do so by police.

Prosecutor Steve Ledek said one police witness and one civilian witness would be called to give evidence and Mr McMaster said it was "almost certain" his client would also take the stand.

Deligiannis's bail was extended until the hearing on October 22.

More Stories

Show More
alexandros deligiannis crime darwin shooting

Top Stories

    MINE EXPANSION: How to score one of 600 jobs with Aquila

    premium_icon MINE EXPANSION: How to score one of 600 jobs with Aquila

    Employment Find out how to secure a role and what the new US$226m project will mean for Mackay

    PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour at Mayor's Ball

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour at Mayor's Ball

    Local Faces IT was a night of glitz and glamour.

    VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    premium_icon VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    Parenting Local babies flash their most heart-melting grin for the win

    A night on Daydream

    premium_icon A night on Daydream

    Community Were you seen out on Daydream Island?