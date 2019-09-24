Dash cam captures hair-raising freeway near miss

A TRUCK driver has pulled off a miraculous save on the South Eastern Freeway, stopping a B-double vehicle from flipping over after it destroyed a light pole at Crafers.

The incredible incident was caught on dashcam and unfolded in front of shocked drivers before Waverley Ridge Rd about 11pm last Tuesday.

The footage shows the truck driving towards Adelaide when it unexpectedly veers from the road onto gravel.

As the driver desperately tries to regain control, the rear of the truck swings out and smashes through a light pole.

The drivers's sudden and hard yank of the steering wheel forces the truck to almost tip - it's wheels getting airborne twice.

A car following the truck filmed the entire near-miss with the dash camera. Source: Dash Cam Owners Australia

After the truck stabilises the driver activates its hazards lights.

The incident follows an unbelievable near-miss on the same stretch of road on September 11.

A driver of a semi-trailer smashed into multiple cars at the bottom of the South Eastern Freeway after its brakes failed.

Queensland truckie, Steve Phillips, 57, was driving the semi-trailer when it ploughed into seven vehicles waiting to turn right on to Portrush Rd. There were no serious injuries.

The downtrack into the city is notorious for truck crashes.

Numerous safety measures, including lower speed limits, upgraded signage and increased penalties for speeding truck drivers, have been implemented on the freeway in response to State Coroner recommendations made after inquests into heavy-vehicle fatalities on the road.

An out-of-control sewage truck smashed into cars at the bottom of the freeway on August 18, 2014, killing Tom Spiess, 56, and Jacqui Byrne, 41.

A coronial inquest into the incident heard the truck was travelling at 151km/h in the final 190m before hitting the victims' vehicles.

On January 18 that same year, a semi-trailer rolled at the same location, killing its driver James William Venning, 42.

Last year, new safety cameras capable of singling out speeding trucks were installed on the freeway.

The cameras target trucks on the downtrack where they are only permitted to travel up to 60km/h while other vehicles can travel at up to 90km/h.