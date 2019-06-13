Dash-ing event for a great cause

Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood, Shona Russell, Meriya Robertson, Melody Flynn, Ryder Cleary, Nelson Malady, Noah and Piper Farrow and dogs Hunter and Cookie are looking forward to the Dachshund Dash at Whitsunday Sailing Club on Saturday.

THE dogs are ready and the scene at the Whitsunday Sailing Club is set - it's now time to place your bets for the Seaside Dachshund Dash.

From 4.30pm this Saturday, June 15, all are welcome to this fun, family-friendly event, the main purpose of which is to raise vital funds for cancer research.

Local Tour de Cure riders Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell have cycled almost 1500 kms on the 2019 Signature Tour and now they need your help.

"This is a way you can make a difference and enjoy yourself at the same time,” Shona said.

"People often say they don't know how one person can help, but in buying a ticket or donating a prize you're coming together with a whole group of people and collectively we can all make a difference,” Woody added.

Catering to all ages, the event will feature face painting and a jumping castle for the kids.

Racing will start at sundown, with everyone able to pick their favourite sausage-shaped competitor and place their bets.

The Dachshund Dash is an initiative of the Proserpine State School (PSS) where it was a huge success at the 2018 fete.

Venue manager Stacy Harvey said the club was excited to be bringing this event to the heart of Airlie Beach with support from the school's principal and P&C.

"This is a fantastic event on so many levels and one that the club is proud to be hosting,” she said.

MC duties will be fulfilled by the charismatic Kev Collins and 4MK radio host Barry Hamilton, better known as 'Hammo'.

Reg Gillen will preside over an auction, with fantastic prizes donated by prominent local businesses up for grabs.

Adults and children are asked to dress for 'Fashions on the Field', with prizes for best dressed in both age ranges courtesy of Airlie's Lotus Beach Boutique and Big 4 Adventure Whitsundays.

Tickets are available in advance via www.whitsundaytickets.com.au at just $25 per adult, with children free.

For more information visit Facebook.com/woodyandshona.

SEASIDE DACHSHUND DASH

WHAT: Tour de Cure fundraiser

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

WHEN: Saturday, June 15

FROM: 4.30pm

COST: $25 adults, children free

TICKETS: www.whitsundaytickets.com.au