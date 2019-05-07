Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dashcam footage.
Dashcam footage.
News

DASHCAM: Collision caught on camera

7th May 2019 9:46 AM

DASHCAM footage has emerged of a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Toowoomba Range.

The footage taken on Tuesday, April 30 was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia, and has already amassed 117,000 views.

The footage was taken from a car which has just reached the top of the Toowoomba Range.

They are travelling in the right-hand lane of the Warrego Hwy when a car that is crossing the highway, coming out of Burnage St, drives straight out in front of it causing a collision.

According to the dashcam owner, only minor cuts were sustained by the other driver, while they had no injuries.

dashcam footage dashcam owners australia editors picks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Serious tractor accident in Bowen

    Serious tractor accident in Bowen

    Breaking Emergency services are at the scene of a tractor accident at a private address in Bowen.

    Motorist caught driving 71km/h over the limit

    Motorist caught driving 71km/h over the limit

    Crime The driver was travelling along a section of the Bruce Highway.

    Dedicated volunteers help voters make their choices

    premium_icon Dedicated volunteers help voters make their choices

    News Hundreds put their votes in early at Proserpine.