Coast dashcam shock: Speeding, running red light then.. crash!

A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend.

A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend. Wayne Miller

SHOCKING dashcam footage has shown a motorist's disregard for road rules backfire in a major way.

The motorist blatantly drove through a red light despite fellow road users stopped at the intersection and traffic coming through.

The driver nearly missed a car passing through the intersection.

Dashcam footage 1: A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend. Via Wayne Miller.

The incident on Caloundra Road at Little Mountain on April 6 was filmed by Wayne Miller and shared on social media.

If Mr Miller was shocked at the first scenario, the second was far worse.

His second dashcam video showed the driver's failed attempt to cross the Parkland Boulevard intersection, ploughing into a traffic light pole into the middle of the road.

Dashcam footage 2: A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend. Via Wayne Miller.

Emergency services attended the incident but at this stage could not comment on the incident.

More to follow.