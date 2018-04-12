Menu
Login
A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend.
A motorist has been filmed crashing into an intersection at Caloundra over the weekend. Wayne Miller
News

Coast dashcam shock: Speeding, running red light then.. crash!

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Apr 2018 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM

SHOCKING dashcam footage has shown a motorist's disregard for road rules backfire in a major way.

The motorist blatantly drove through a red light despite fellow road users stopped at the intersection and traffic coming through.

The driver nearly missed a car passing through the intersection.

The incident on Caloundra Road at Little Mountain on April 6 was filmed by Wayne Miller and shared on social media.

If Mr Miller was shocked at the first scenario, the second was far worse.

His second dashcam video showed the driver's failed attempt to cross the Parkland Boulevard intersection, ploughing into a traffic light pole into the middle of the road. 

Emergency services attended the incident but at this stage could not comment on the incident.

More to follow.

caloundra road dashcam driving little mountain
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Suspended jail time for DV

    Suspended jail time for DV

    News "WE HAVE agreed this is the last time and he knows I will leave permanently if this behaviour continues.”

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:40 AM
    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    News 'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'.

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:07 AM
    Alleged axe choker denied bail

    Alleged axe choker denied bail

    News A man who allegedly choked his partner with an axe was denied bail

    Library program full of fun, good times

    Library program full of fun, good times

    News Head down to the local Library for the last days of school holidays

    Local Partners