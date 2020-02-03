Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Coroner has announced when he will hand down the findings of the inquest into the 2016 Dreamworld tragedy which killed four people.
The Coroner has announced when he will hand down the findings of the inquest into the 2016 Dreamworld tragedy which killed four people.
News

Date announced for Dreamworld findings

by Lea Emery
3rd Feb 2020 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE findings of the inquest into the Dreamworld tragedy which killed four people will be handed down in Brisbane later this month.

It was announced this morning that Coroner James McDougall would deliver his findings on February 24.

The inquest took place over four blocks of sittings in Southport and Brisbane in 2018.

Kate Goodchild.
Kate Goodchild.

 

Cindy Low.
Cindy Low.

During the sittings the inquest was told the tragedy occurred after a pump stopped working on the Thunder River Rapids Ride, causing water levels to drop and a raft to become stuck on the conveyor belt, about 2pm on October 25, 2016.

That raft was hit by another carrying Luke Dorsett, his sister Kate Goodchild, her daughter Ebony, 12, Roozbeh Araghi, Cindy Low and her son, Kieran, 10.

The four adults were killed. The children escaped uninjured.

Roozbeh Araghi.
Roozbeh Araghi.

 

Luke Dorsett.
Luke Dorsett.

Mr Dorsett, his partner Mr Araghi, has sister Kate and her husband David Turner and three children, who all lived in Canberra, were holiday together on the Gold Coast.

Mr Turner was looking after their baby when the tragedy occurred.

Ms Low and her son had joined them on the raft to fill the seats on a busy day.

Her husband Matt Low had chosen not to take the ride.

dreamworld deaths dreamworld inquest theme parks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        News The new student leadership team for Proserpine State High School was made official this morning.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        News Charges laid and light fitting stolen in Bowen at the weekend.

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel Coronavirus bans are already having savage economic consequences.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:23 PM
        NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        Crime Each week a number of people appear in Proserpine court on a range of different...