Date revealed for installation of surveillance technology

WILMAR Sugar has revealed the installation date of surveillance technology that will catch out Whitsunday motorists pushing their limit around sugar locomotives and boost the safety of drivers.

Wilmar Sugar last week announced they had started installation of cameras on its Burdekin locomotive fleet to catch out drivers who fail to give way to cane trains.

The cameras would be fitted to the front and back of Wilmar’s locos to record details of

vehicles and pedestrians who break the law at level crossings.

Wilmar Sugar’s general manager of cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani said the video technology was trialled on Wilmar’s entire Herbert region locomotive fleet last year with great success.

“This year, we extended the program to the Burdekin region (and) we fitted CCTV cameras onto two of our newly-upgraded locos ahead of the start of this year’s crushing season,” he said.

“ (Wilmar Sugar) will install the technology onto the other 33 Burdekin locos over the next two years.”

Mr Giordani said the footage was downloaded off the cameras and handed in to police to help their investigations.

He revealed there was a plan in place to expand the technology to the Proserpine region within the next three years.

“We plan to roll out the camera technology in our Proserpine and Plane Creek milling regions from 2023,” he said.

Last year a haul-out vehicle collided with a train at a railway crossing near Bloomsbury, however, there were many more near misses.

In the Proserpine region there are about 240km of track and 360 road crossings.

Mr Giordani urged motorists to “use their train brain” and give way to cane trains at crossings.

The Proserpine crushing season is scheduled to begin on June 30.