D’ath: Extra 600 beds if Canberra would step in

The number of hospital beds which could be freed up if the Commonwealth stepped in would be more than Redcliffe Hospital's existing capacity, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The Minister yesterday called for the state and federal governments to work together and for a rethink of federal funding in The Courier-Mail, amid concerns about 'unsustainable' demand on Queensland hospitals.

She said the Commonwealth needed to provide assistance for people who required aged care and disability packages, saying it could free up almost 600 beds.

"That is larger than my local hospital at Redcliffe, that is the size of one of our biggest hospitals," she said.

"So almost 600 beds is very, very significant and could ease pressure immediately across our hospital systems."

The Federal Health Department was unable to respond by deadline.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath during a media conference, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

It comes as the Opposition warned Queensland would be having the same conversation around hospital capacity for another generation unless the government accepted it needed better resourcing, cultural change and a need to put patients first.

Leader David Crisafulli called for Queensland Health to be immediately reformed.

Ms D'Ath said the issue of aged care and beds was on the agenda for the federal health minister's meeting on Friday, but it was just one of a range of issues that needed to be discussed, including reforms, sustainability of growth and a shortage of GPs in the regions.

Former health director-general Robert Stable said the issue of elderly people waiting for nursing home placements was not new.

"We have always prioritised freeing up beds by getting elderly placed into suitable accommodation or receiving suitable support at home," he said.

"Continuing to do that is important but it is only a small part of the solution and should not delay looking at other issues that need to be addressed."

Originally published as D'ath: Extra 600 beds if Canberra would step in