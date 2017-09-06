Daughter helps dad win

TIPPING with the head and not with the heart is the advice from the winner of the Whitsunday Times NRL footy tipping competition.

Michael Kavanagh from Professionals Real Estate has pipped last year's winner at the post by one point in the last round of the season to claim glory.

He won with a perfect score of eight last week, just one point above fellow Cowboys fan and previous top tipper Craig Bradley from Jubilee Tavern.

Michael and his partner have won a prize trip to go to the NRL grand final in Sydney which includes accommodation, flights and a cruise.

But Michael said he couldn't take all the credit.

"I have to share the title with my daughter Mary,” he said.

"We have a meeting once a week and discuss the tips together.

"I've been a Cowboys supporter since '95 but you have to tip with your head sometimes and tip against them - much to the disgust of Mary.

"I also have a soft spot for the Broncos.

"It was a close competition this year with Craig beating me most of the way.

"He's a good tipper. I was trailing by one coming into this week but somehow managed to get my first perfect score all season and pick up two.

"I'll definitely be back next year to defend my title.”

Third runner up for this year's competition was Lindsay Altmann from the Altmann brothers.