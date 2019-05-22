Daughter pleads for mum’s ‘last hope’

A Queensland woman, who has beaten cancer many times, is now facing one of her greatest battles and is desperate for 'last hope' treatment in the US.

At 45 Adele McDonald has waged a war with cancer for eight years, while being given six months to live by doctors.

But, after a succession of cancer treatments and victories she is now beset with a condition robbing her of her speech and ability to walk.

Despite the avalanche of heartbreak Mrs McDonald's family is steadfast in its support.

Daughter Charlotte has started a GoFundMe page detailing her mother's challenges and quest to come up with funds for last-resort treatment in the United States.

The family needs $110,000 for the treatment alone.

Now suffering from ataxia, deemed "worst than any of my cancers", Mrs McDonald said she was desperate.

"It's terrible; I've had 55 brain tumours, lung cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer and now this ataxia," she said.

"I've got two kids; I'm 45. It's not a life; I'm just existing and not living. And now it's taking my speech and I can't walk."

The family said Mrs McDonald's latest complication had changed the woman they knew.

"If you had seen Adele 10 months ago, she was a completely different person," said husband Steve.

"She was upbeat, vibrant, willing to help anybody and always put other people first, even when she had cancer.

"She spent most of her life helping people and then this strikes her and she's completely different."

Family friend Lisa Carey said even in tragedy Mrs McDonald has been an inspiration.

"Throughout her journey so many doors have been shut to her," Mrs Carey said. "This treatment in America is critically important to her.

"Adele's journey is just so inspiring to so many people, especially those suffering with cancer."

To donate to Mrs McDonald's treatment see https://www.gofundme.com/adeles-fight-for-a-cure