Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
Crime

Daughter to be tried for mum’s fatal shooting

by Pete Martinelli
10th Oct 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother's alleged shooting murder in March next year.

Maree Anne Blackwell, then 46, allegedly shot her elderly mother, 71, in the head at a rural property part way between Cooktown and Hope Vale in 2017.

Acting for the crown, Patrick Nevard told Cairns Supreme Court that important police witnesses would be available to give evidence at trial in March 2020.

Ms Blackwell was arrested at 4.30pm on February 17, 2017, after a tense five-hour standoff with police.
The Special Emergency Response Team had been called in to assist officers at the scene.

Ms Blackwell remains in custody and her trial has been listed for the Cairns Supreme Court sittings of March 23.

More Stories

Show More
cooktown court crime editors picks murder

Top Stories

    VERDICT: Future of Festival of Mangoes decided

    premium_icon VERDICT: Future of Festival of Mangoes decided

    News Bowen hoping to win chance to celebrate delicious fruit.

    Collingwood trio cast a line in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Collingwood trio cast a line in the Whitsundays

    AFL Popular Collingwood forward and teammates make the trip north.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    WHAT HAPPENED: Multiple shots fired at man at Bowen station

    premium_icon WHAT HAPPENED: Multiple shots fired at man at Bowen station

    News Residents alerted by sirens screeching through quiet streets.