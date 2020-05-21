Menu
Vincent Waters is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash on the Coast.
Daughter’s plea for help as dad fights for life

Felicity Ripper
21st May 2020 10:24 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman is pleading for help as her dad fights for life after a motorbike crash in the hinterland.

Dakoda Puls said her "family orientated" dad Vincent Waters was in a critical condition in an induced coma after he crashed at Booroobin on May 13.

The Nambour man, in his 50s, suffered head and chest injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he has remained in the intensive care unit.

Ms Puls said her mother wasn't working so that she could be close to Mr Waters.

The cost of accommodation and ongoing mortgage repayments led to her ask for help.

"He is a very family orientated man and he is the best dad you could ever imagine," Ms Puls wrote in a GoFundMe page set up for her father.

"So please we need your help so that we can be with him in his time of need as he has always been there when we needed him."

It's expected Mr Waters will face months of rehabilitation before he is able to return to the Coast.

The GoFundMe page was set up two days ago and $1500 has been raised for the family so far.

