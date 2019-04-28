Attenborough: ‘I don’t have many more years’

Sir David Attenborough admits that he doesn’t have long to live and “can’t bear” to think about Earth’s future. Picture: Supplied

SIR David Attenborough admits he doesn't have long to live and "can't bear" to think about Earth's future after he's gone.

The 92-year-old nature warrior wants to make his final days alive count - but doesn't think enough has been done to avoid a climate catastrophe.

He mused: "I'm just coming up to 93, and so I don't have many more years around here.

"I find it difficult to think beyond that as the signs aren't good."

But Sir David praised young people for appearing to take things more seriously after the recent Extinction Rebellion protests in London, The Sun reported.

Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the Our Planet premiere in London. Picture: Getty

He added to The Guardian: "Young people may lack experience but they also have clear sight. They can see perhaps more clearly than the rest of us who have been around for some time.

"My generation is no great example for understanding - we have done terrible things. If we are not making progress with young people we are done."

David Attenborough and Lonesome George the tortoise just days before his death. Picture: Supplied

The acclaimed naturalist, who recently presented BBC documentary Climate Change - The Facts, is set to continue spreading his message and will present the BBC "Planet" franchise over the next four years.

According to BBC bosses, viewers will hear David narrate science-led series Perfect Planet next year.

He's also set to voice Frozen Planet II, which will air in 2021, and then Planet Earth III the following year, 2022.

Attenborough has been making documentaries since 1952. Picture: Tom Huntley

However, the final two options have not been announced.

The conservationist's net worth has been estimated at approximately £24 million ($A44 million).

The Sun previously reported that he is one of the BBC's top earners after declaring a total pre-tax income of £1.13 million ($A2.1 million) in a year.

David Attenborough with a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne in a scene from 1950a TV series Zoo Quest. Picture: Supplied

He's been making documentaries since 1952 and the Our Planet narrator previously said he'd stop broadcasting when he could no longer give "commentary with any freshness".

David Attenborough's brother was Oscar-winning actor and director Richard Attenborough.

Richard was David's elder brother and passed away aged 90 in 2014.

Tragically, before his death, Richard lost three generations of women close to him to the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.