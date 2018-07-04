Stars engaged despite 34-year age gap

SHE may be half his age, but it looks like she's all-in on this relationship.

At age 34, singer and actor Katharine McPhee is engaged to her boyfriend, 68-year-old music producer David Foster.

McPhee took to Instagram this week to let fans know how it happened.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," she explained in a screenshot of a text message conversation she posted. "Totally dark, only stars.

"Thankfully, he didn't push me off the cliff," she jokingly added. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

❤️💍😬 cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

This will be McPhee's second marriage and Foster's fifth. The music mogul was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in May 2017, but wouldn't confirm their relationship until late last year.

In October, Foster's 35-year-old daughter Erin praised McPhee to People magazine.

"She's amazing," gushed Erin at the time. "I really like her. She's awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katherine's awesome. We really, really like her, and we've known her for a really long time. And if he's happy, we're happy."

And McPhee hasn't been shy about praising her beau.

"I just pinch myself when I get to spend time with him on a personal level," McPhee told Entertainment Tonight in September. "I love his outlook on life and how he treats people. He's really a special person in my life.

"What I've learned from him is how lucky we are to do what we do. He's always reminding me and it's comforting to know that it's possible to walk through this life he's had - working with incredible people, being friends with ex-presidents and world leaders - and still have that perspective. He's so well-connected, but still just a simple guy from Canada with his little Canadian accent!"

The pair have known each other for more than a decade — here they are in 2006. Picture: Getty

McPhee also told Health magazine in December she has known Foster for years. The couple previously collaborated for a few live performances, including his 2008 PBS tribute concert "Hit Man: David Foster & Friends."

"We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time," said the American Idol Season 5 runner-up. "I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.