Dawn and dusk are dangerous times in the water: shark expert

LOW light at dusk is one of the factors that increases the chances of a shark attack, according to a Queensland shark researcher.

Speaking to the Whitsunday Times, James Cook University shark researcher Colin Simpfendorfer said in some ways he was not surprised to hear of Monday's shark attack off Cid Harbour, given that it occurred at 5.37pm.

"The time of day is one of the things we know, of analysis of previous attacks, that is a risk factor,” he said.

"Dawn and dusk are the most dangerous times of day to swim.”

Professor Simpfendorfer said the lower light conditions at dawn and dusk made it harder for sharks to make out what was going on in the water.

He also said sharks were also hunting more at dusk as other marine creatures were on the move, so there was more feed around for them at that time of day.

While it is not known what type of shark killed the 33-year-old Victorian man on Monday, Prof Simpfendorfer said tiger sharks or bull sharks were "most likely”.

"They prey on quite large items and they are designed to handle larger prey,” he said.

However, he could not rule out other types of sharks from the attack.

Prof Simpfendorfer said sharks were present in the water the whole year round in this part of Queensland and it was hard to know what had caused three shark attacks in the same area in seven weeks, with Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick also bitten by a shark on September 19 and 12-year-old Victorian Hannah Papps bitten less than 24 hours later in the same area.

"Most of the time it is a very safe location,” he said.

"It's hard to know what has happened.”

As well as encouraging people not to swim at dawn and dusk, Prof Simpfendorfer said swimming when big schools of bait fish were around, or swimming in dirty water were also other risky times.

While he said it was not his role to advocate for what should be done now, he said drum lines were only a short-term measure.

"It isn't going to resolve the issue for the Whitsundays,” he said.