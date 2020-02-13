Dawn golfers raise thousands for charity

Dawn Busters' George Stevenson presents a cheque for $1,000 to the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service's Gay Bowden, on Saturday, February 8, at PoW Hotel.

Dawn Busters' George Stevenson presents a cheque for $1,000 to the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service's Gay Bowden, on Saturday, February 8, at PoW Hotel.

A GROUP of golfers, who get up at the crack of dawn on Sunday to play golf, not only have a lot of fun but also raise a lot of money for charity.

Dawn Busters is a group of mates who start on the Proserpine Golf Course at about 6.15am every Sunday, completing nine holes before a few coldies and a chat in the clubhouse.

The tradition dates back to 1986, first playing on a Friday afternoon, and then moving to Sunday mornings, in 1989.

The group – who have “a fair bit of age about them” – presented a cheque for $1,000 to the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service, represented by Gay Bowden, on Saturday, February 8.

Dawn Busters member George Stevenson presented the cheque with members Paul grace and Maurie Moody looking on, at the Prince of Wales Hotel.

The money was raised through doing meat raffles, at the Prince of Wales Hotel, every Saturday, with the meat bought from Proserpine’s Downtown Butchery for a great price.

“We normally give CQ Rescue Helicopter $1,000 every year, amongst other donations,” Mr Stevenson, 69, said.

“We give money to several different organisations including $1,000 to Meals on Wheels Proserpine and $1,000 to Blue Care Nurses, and when we are approached by junior golfers, we help them out.”

Mr Stevenson said Dawn Busters played golf every Sunday morning, with a 6.15am to 6.30am start.

“Years ago, when it first started, it was on Friday afternoon but that was a lot of years ago,” he said.

“We play every Sunday morning unless it’s pouring rain. We only do nine holes – we are all getting a bit older now.

“There are 40 - 50 members on the books and normally there are about 15 of us playing. A lot of members have got a fair bit of age about them – our oldest member that’s still playing is 78.”

Mr Stevenson said they tried to make it a fun game, changing it up from time to time.

“We stick to the basic golf rules, but we sort of stretch things a bit, if you know what I mean.

“We do play stableford occasionally or two-ball-best-ball or sometimes just a three-club event.

“We just try to have a fun time and we have beers afterwards – not like we used to - but we do have a drink when we’ve finished.”