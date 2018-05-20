Dawnbusters dig deep for charity

SOCIAL Proserpine golf club Dawnbusters has recently donated thousands of dollars to help local organisations continue their work in the community.

Dawnbusters member Chris Henderson said the group, which met about 6am every Sunday for a hit at Proserpine Golf Club, had given $1000 each to the Blue Nurses, CQ Rescue and Meals on Wheels.

Mr Henderson said they had also granted $1000 to help pay for three local boys - including his two sons - to travel to the US for an international golf championship, the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championships in Las Vegas, and the West Coast AAU Junior Olympic Games Golf Championship in California in July.

The three young golfers - 10-year-old Jaxon Henderson-Feldman, eight-year-old Harper Henderson-Feldman and nine-year-old Levi Holmes - have been busy training for the international competitions and will be able to put the money towards airfares, accommodation and registration fees.

Mr Henderson said there were about 22-28 regular players with Dawnbusters and, as well as playing golf, they were keen to support local community-based groups.

"Dawnbusters organise raffles and barbecues and sausage sizzles,” he said.

"Some are members and some are social players wanting a hit.

"It's good because everyone enjoys getting out socialising and enjoying an early morning hit of golf.

"Everyone's welcome to join and play. The more, the merrier.”