Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Belinda Hassan at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay.
Belinda Hassan at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay. Emma Murray
Politics

Alarming candidate attack: Alleged fuel tank arson attempt

Janessa Ekert
by
13th May 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BELINDA Hassan has allegedly been the target of a suspected arson attack in what Labor's Dawson candidate labelled "a dangerous attempt at intimidation".

It is understood a fuel tank of Ms Hassan's car was broken into, a plastic bag was stuffed into the tank and set alight.

Ms Hassan said she was "disgusted" by the incident.

"Politics should be better than these dirty tactics," Ms Hassan said.

"This has been a scary incident and it's extremely concerning behaviour in the context of a campaign."

It is understood that Ms Hassan herself noticed an issue with her vehicle this morning and reported the matter to police.

"I'm pretty disgusted that instead of fighting on policy, someone has resorted to a dangerous attempt at intimidation," Ms Hassan said.

More Stories

dawson candidate; belinda hassan editors picks federal election politics
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    Crime Magistrate waited for rulings on other protesters' appeals before sentencing woman for anti-Adani protest held in January 2018

    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

    Careers The latest list of 11 available jobs based right here.

    Senate hopefuls have Proserpine ties

    premium_icon Senate hopefuls have Proserpine ties

    Politics Senate hopefuls visit Proserpine.

    Jane now prepared for scouts

    premium_icon Jane now prepared for scouts

    News Top role heads to ex-Bowen resident.