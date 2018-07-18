Dawson hopeful says voters are 'tired of 'silly stunts'

Senator Anthony Chisholm and ALP candidate for the seat of Dawson Belinda Hassan take five with the Whitsunday Times.

THE newly endorsed ALP candidate for the seat of Dawson has pitched herself to voters as the polar opposite to incumbent member George Christensen when visiting the Whitsundays this week.

Belinda Hassan, on tour with Senator Anthony Chisholm, told the Whitsunday Times she believed voters were tired of Mr Christensen's "song and dance routines” and "silly stunts” that have made headlines recently.

"At some point you need to get some integrity and get some work done,” she said.

The Mackay-based funeral director said she has a son with depression and a daughter who is a FIFO mine worker and said if elected she will advocate for improvements to health services and education.

"I am trying to advocate for those people in my community and I think that's my point of difference.”

"I am living and breathing the same things as everyone else in my community and not a single bloke sitting back at home pretending to know what is happening,” she said.

"I work in a domestic violence shelter, I see those women every day.

"Thirty-five women were killed this year as a result of violence and (Mr) Christensen is banging on about banning the burqa.”

Senator Chisholm took the opportunity to call out the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about his failure to visit the Whitsundays in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

When asked why he thought the PM had not visited, Mr Chisholm was quick to reply.

"I suspect it is because he does not want to be caught standing next to George Christensen,” he said.

"Seriously, I can't draw any other conclusion - he does not know what (Mr) Christensen would say.”

Senator Chisholm would not be drawn on the latest Newspoll released this week, which put Malcolm Turnbull 19per cent ahead of Labor Leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister.