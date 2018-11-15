Dawson MP pro drum lines

Menu
by Georgia Simpson
FEDERAL Member for Dawson, George Christensen has taken to social media to voice his thoughts regarding Friday's roundtable held in Airlie Beach.

Both Mr Christensen and Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan were not invited to attend the event.

"The State Government held a stakeholder summit yesterday which the Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan was rudely and wrongfully locked out of and I was not invited to attend. (More importantly, local fishermen who know the most about the behaviour of sharks locally were also not invited to attend the same summit),” he said.

Mr Christensen said he agreed Cid Harbour should be a no-swim zone, and that research needs to be conducted in the area regarding shark activity.

He said he disagrees with the decision not to install drum lines in Cid Harbour.

Mr Christensen suggested the Queensland Labour Government apply to GBRMPA for a Marine Park permit for a permanent drum line, which he said he would support.

"I also believe the permanent presence of drum lines is important.” he said.

Whitsunday Times

